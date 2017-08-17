Thursday, August 17th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A Florida woman and her husband, who were severely burned while transporting a propane barbecue grill, because she lit up a cigarette.

Police say the woman and her husband had left a barbecue site at the Central Florida Fairgrounds near Orlando.

They apparently forgot to close the propane valve on the gas grill before heading home.

When the woman decided to light up a cigarette, the fumes ignited and the explosion destroyed their SUV.

Both the woman and her husband suffered third-degree burns.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A guy in Australia, who recently built a special cage in his parking garage to protect his $500,000 Rolls-Royce, then crashed into the cage and caused thousands of dollars in damages.

The Rolls owner found that navigating in and out of the cage was a challenge beyond his skills, and ended up driving into one of the cage’s support poles and walls, causing a surprising amount of damage to the car’s steering, side and rear.

Eventually the Rolls had to be towed away.

No word on the price tag from the damages.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Rorn Sorn, 34, a convicted felon in Florida, who just got six years in prison for accidentally firing a gun inside a strip club, while he was taking a selfie with it.

Police say Sorn was at Club Lust in St. Petersburg when his gun discharged.

The bullet went through the mirror and into the adjacent women’s restroom.

Luckily no injuries were reported.

A security guard approached Sorn as he was leaving, and Sorn reportedly told the guard that it was an accident and that he “was just trying to take a selfie.”

Police responded, and officers found a handgun, ammunition and drugs on him.

Sorn, a convicted felon, who is not allowed to possess a firearm, was sentenced to six years and five months in prison.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Shedrick Nichols, 21, who was busted after he purchased some male-enhancement pills at a GNC, in Ohio, and then exposed himself to the clerk, to show her that they worked.

Nichols purchased the enhancement pills and left the GNC.

He then returned and exposed his genitals to the female clerk and said, “These supplements really work.”

He told the police he didn’t expose himself. However, officers did notice his zipper was down.

Nichols, who already had an outstanding warrant, was arrested for public indecency.