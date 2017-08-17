Two Convenient Store Managers Sentenced for Food Stamp Fraud

A Sikeston Father and Daughter were sentenced on Federal Charges yesterday. Manager of Stop-n-Go Fish Market 63 year old Larry White, Sr. was sentenced 33 months in prison and manager of Stop-n-Go Mini Mart Store 35 year old Erica White, was sentenced 1 year and 1 day in prison on charges of misusing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program. They both admitted to illegally redeeming up to $549,000 in SNAP benefits between December 2010 and March 2014 by exchanging SNAP benefits for cash and illegible items such as alcohol. They both pled guilty in May to multiple counts of unauthorized use of SNAP benefits and conspiracy. This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General-Investigations, Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Franks is handling the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.