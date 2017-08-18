Charleston Man Proves he is Nowhere Near Father of The Year Material

The death of a child Leads to the arrest of the father. On August 2nd, The Charleston Department of Public Safety was notified of the death of 15 month old Camron Haynes, at 806 Gail Street in Charleston. After an autopsy, the preliminary results indicated injuries that would not occur naturally. The Charleston DPS conducted an investigation with the State Technical Assistance Team, the Mississippi County Juvenile Office and the Department of Social Services. During an interview, the child’s father 32 year old Deriechess Moore, of Charleston admitted to striking his son while under the influence of a synthetic narcotic. He was then arrested and charged with 2nd degree Murder, Child Abuse and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. No bond has been set.