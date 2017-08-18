Friday, August 18th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

David Bookstaver, a longtime spokesman for the New York state court system, who accidentally butt-dialed a reporter while joking, “I barely show up to work” while pocketing a $166,000-plus salary and boosting his taxpayer-funded pension.

After speaking by cellphone with the reporter about a planned exposé on his cushy schedule, Bookstaver accidentally butt-dialed back, and unwittingly left a four-minute voicemail while chatting with at least two other people.

On the voicemail, Bookstaver admitted lying to The Post about how he spent his weekdays and confirmed the accounts of court system sources, who said he’s been working as little as two days a week.

Bookstaver, who’s planning to retire Oct. 1, said, “Look, the bottom line is, I’ll suffer through a terribly embarrassing story and then go get my f–king pension and retire.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Robert Frese, 61, whose personalized license plate made it easy for cops to track him down.

Frese hit a construction zone worker with his car, then drove off.

Flagger Fred Chase said Frese yelled, “Move or I’m going to run you over! At the same time he did that, he was already running me over.”

Chase said he suffered minor knee and back injuries when he was hit.

He did remember the license plate of the car that hit him, because it was “TRUMP1.”

So police tracked Frese down and arrested him.

Police said that Frese has an extensive criminal and motor vehicle history in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Clinton Taylor, 49, who told police the reason he was drinking and driving when he struck a pedestrian, “he was on doctor’s orders.”

Taylor was driving drunk when he struck a 69-year-old man on the sidewalk.

The guy was seriously injured, but fortunately, he survived.

Clinton drove off and when police stopped him, he told them he was drinking on “doctor’s orders.”

He even offered to get them a doctor’s note to prove it.

Police denied his request.

Taylor admitted drinking a couple of 25-ounce beers earlier in the day.

Police found two empty Natty Daddy beer bottles along with a 12-ounce bottle of Michelob beer in the car.

Taylor was more than three-times the legal limit when he was taken to jail.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Christina Hester, 39, who was caught snorting cocaine, off her iPhone, while in the student pickup lane at a Florida middle school.

The report states a school resource officer at Lexington Middle School, in Florida, spotted Hester through a second-floor window, chopping a white substance on her phone.

The officer said he then saw Hester use a straw to snort the cocaine.

The officer asked Hester to go inside the school where she told him she had a few drugs in her car.

The officer found .5 grams of cocaine in Hester’s purse.

She was booked on a drug possession charge.