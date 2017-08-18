MISSOURI ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH HAWLEY JOINS 49 OTHER ATTORNEYS GENERAL IN URGING CONGRESS TO TAKE STEPS TO FIGHT SEX TRAFFICKING…

The 50 top cops have joined forces asking the House and Senate to affirm that all law enforcement agencies retain their authority to fight the crime. They want Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act to clarify the point that it doesn’t preempt criminal laws already on the books. They’re trying to avoid an inadvertent interference on the federal level with efforts by local authorities who are pursuing sex trafficking cases, along with other serious offenses. Some courts have interpreted the CDA broadly, meaning it pre-empts state actions against websites like Backpage.com, where many sexual services are advertised. I’m Dale Forbis, for our nation, your station, KZIM-KSIM