Representative Entertains the Idea of Running Against Senator McCaskill

On July 29th at the Orlando event center in Maryland heights, Representative Paul Curtman announced his intent to run for the senate seat held my senator Clair McCaskill. He addressed an enthusiastic crowd of more than 700 people saying that Washington has been doing too much to increase the size of government and is creating budget deficits that will take generations to pay off. He said that the county’s families and job creators deserve better. Now he is touring the state to meet with as many voters as possible and you are invited to listen to him speak at the Miner Convention Center in Sikeston on September 5th at 6:30 pm.