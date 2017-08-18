Son Kills His Parents

The Jackson County Sheriff’s department has arrested a Murphysboro man for shooting and killing his parents. WSIL reports that investigators say 40 year old Keith Ritcheson, shot his parents, Burl and Brenda Ritcheson, to death in their rural Murphysboro home sometime between Sunday, August 13 and Monday August 14. Keith lived with his parents and was the one who called 911. He was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday and is charged with two counts of first degree murder. He was taken into custody at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and is currently being held on $1,000,000 bond.