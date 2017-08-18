SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY IS TAKING STEPS IN ANTICIPATION OF MORE NEEDED BUDGET CUTS…

In addition to a 2-pt-8 percent tuition and fee increase starting this semester, the Cape Girardeau school is offering a volunteer retirement program. A cash incentive of 35 percent of the staff member’s base salary is offered. About 200 staff members are eligible. State budget cuts make strategies like this necessary. The tuition and fee increase will bring in a little over 1-pt-3 million dollars. Information on the volunteer retirement program has been mailed out, with more information available online. Those who take the early retirement can do so December 31st of this year, or the last day of 2018. I’m Dale Forbis, for our nation, your station, KZIM-KSIM.