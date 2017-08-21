120 year Sleep Over at the Big House

A Stoddard County Man was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Edward Lusk was sentenced for arson, 5 counts of burglary, and 2 counts of Property damage. Judge Ben Lewis sentenced him 15 years on each of the 8 counts and that they be served consecutively. The Lusk faced an increased sentencing range because he was a persistent felony offender. The Defendant had previously been convicted of 11 felony offenses beginning in 1987. His last offense was Robbery in the First Degree committed in Dunklin County in 2001. He was sentenced to 15 years on that charge. The Defendant had been paroled for about 6 months when he committed these new offenses.