Cape Girardeau Poos Team’s huge Accomplishment.

Cape Girardeau’s 8 ball pool team won the APA World Championship Amateur Championships on Saturday. They Played for $25,000 beating international teams from as far as Canada and Japan. The winning team, the Brew Crew calls JR’s Bar & billiards their home. The team consists of Eric Vines, Todd Scott, Joey Heuring, Travis Hammontree, Ron Hammontree, Jeff Mathis, Larry Bailey and Hunter Davis. The players got matching tattoos to commemorate this accomplishment they will be back in the area today.