This is Rick. He is 4 years old and SUPER lovey! He is pretty big and still very curious. He is a domestic short hair with white feet and a calico coat of black, brown, and orange. He was adopted in 2013 and his Mom lost her job and home and has to rehome him. He doesn’t know why he is back at the shelter and deserves a good home! He is neutered and ready to go. His deposit is 40$. Mention cat box and receive a discount!