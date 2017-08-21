Former Officer Facing DWI Charges

Former Chaffee, police officer41 year old Timothy Warner has been charged with driving while intoxicated. The charge stems from an incident last month that ended on a Cape Girardeau County farm and led the Chaffee City Council to terminate his employment as a police officer. He was jailed briefly last month after the incident in which he was charged with violating an order of protection for his wife. He was arrested July 10 after he drove his red pickup truck onto farmer Marty Priggle’s land at Route EE and County Road 249. Warner refused to take any field-sobriety tests and his Warner’s blood-alcohol level registered at 0.199. He was released on a personal recognizance bond late last month and is scheduled to be arraigned on the misdemeanor DWI charge in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court in Jackson on Aug. 28.