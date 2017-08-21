State Highway Patrol Community Alliance Program

Commanding officer of Troop E Jeffrey N. Vitale says the Missouri State Highway Patrol will be conducting a Community Alliance Program at the Troop E Headquarters in Poplar Bluff. To successfully complete the program you must attend every Tuesday evening session. One absence will be allowed with prior approval from the program coordinator. The curriculum will familiarize you with many Patrol policies and procedures. The program is designed to allow you to learn more about the Patrol’s purpose and role within the law enforcement community. Classes will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Tuesday, beginning September 19, and concluding with an awards banquet on October 31. The Patrol is accepting applications for the Program through September 1.