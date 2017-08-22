Police Chief Faces Animal Abuse Charges

The chief of the Catron Police Department faces a charge of animal abuse for allegedly shooting a dog. Court documents, say that Captain Chris Hensley with the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department responded to Green Point Ag in Catron on July 27 after a tip that Chief Lance Walker shot a dog. An employee at the business said that Walker showed up asking if she had seen the dog that it was vicious and rabid and he thought he had already shot it twice. Later she noticed a patrol car parked near the chemical warehouse. She saw Walker holding a rifle standing with two other people, one of the men hit the dog with a pipe and that’s when other employees told Walker and the men with him to leave. An investigator from the Humane Society Mike Little, responded to a home adjacent to the Green Point Ag property later that afternoon finding a black lab with an apparent gunshot wound to the shoulder and a large mass behind one of his legs. It was taken to the vet for treatment. Walker faces a misdemeanor charge of animal abuse and is due in court for arraignment on Sept. 25.