Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Thieves in Canada, who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars of merchandise from a department store, but they forgot to secure the back door of their truck, and it all fell out as they sped away.

Police officers found at least 15 suitcases containing perfumes, jewelry, and beauty products in the department store’s parking lot.

A police spokesperson said it appears the thieves didn’t properly close the back panel of the cube truck they escaped in.

No arrests have been made, but police have identified several potential suspects.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Cheating hubby, Jean Pierre Henderson, 37, who invited a woman he just met over, swiped $50,000 of his wife’s jewelry, including her wedding ring.

While Henderson’s actress wife was on location, he met the stranger around 11:30 p.m. before bringing her back to his Manhattan pad.

The unidentified woman made off with jewelry including a $30,000 wedding ring and a $17,000 Rolex watch.

The jewelry belonged to Henderson’s wife, Odette Warder, an actress who has had bit roles in dozens of films, commercials, and TV shows including the crime show “Shades of Blue.”

No word on how she’s taking the news of the loss of her jewelry and his infidelity.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Brian Isola, 30, who blamed his shoplifting at a Florida Kmart on “the Illuminati.”

Isola was arrested for stealing $320 worth of items from a K-Mart.

When he was apprehended, he told police that the “Illuminati made me do it.”

He said, “Your economy caused this. I’m just trying to survive. I needed to take all this to survive.”

He also made some inappropriate comments about homosexuals before being booked and held in the county jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Daniel Czerpa, 21, who was arrested for disturbing the peace because he played the theme from “Cops” too loud.

A cop showed up at the house party in Pennsylvania after someone complained about the noise.

The officer let Czerpa off with a warning.

However, while he was driving away, they started blasting the theme song from “Cops.”

So the cop turned around, went back, and cited Czerpa for a noise violation.