Battle due to Trump Assassination Post

Backlash continues after a Missouri state lawmaker temporarily posted a comment on Facebook in which she expressed hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated. Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson sent a letter to legislators Tuesday asking for a special session to oust Democratic Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. The St. Louis-area lawmaker has resisted calls to resign for posting the comment last week that said: “I hope Trump is assassinated!” Parson’s request for a special session came hours after Republican and Democratic state Senate leaders removed Chappelle-Nadal from all of her legislative committee assignments. Chappelle-Nadal later deleted the post and has since apologized. But Parson and Republican Gov. Eric Greitens have said senators should oust her from office if she doesn’t resign.

Related Posts

Local /

Graves County deputies experienced a very dangerous chase on Monday. While on their way to a reckless driving complaint, they were told a vehicle hit a guardrail and continued on while traveling on KY 58 West. Deputies made contact with that vehicle traveling northbound on US 45 South in Pryorsburg. It ran off of the roadway numerous times. As deputies followed it with lights and sirens on the vehicle continued northbound on US 45. And crossed into the southbound lane into oncoming traffic. Deputies conducted a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle. It came to a stop and then rolled back into a patrol vehicle, striking it for a second time. They then made with the driver, 52 year old Gary Lyman, of Clinton noticing that he appeared to be very disoriented. He was placed under arrest and said that he was taking Tylenol 3 and Ambien. His charges were Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment in the 1st Degree, DUI 1st Offense, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Fleeing or Evading Police in the First Degree.