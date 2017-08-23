Estimated dollar loss will likely exceed $1 million.

Graves County deputies experienced a very dangerous chase on Monday. While on their way to a reckless driving complaint, they were told a vehicle hit a guardrail and continued on while traveling on KY 58 West. Deputies made contact with that vehicle traveling northbound on US 45 South in Pryorsburg. It ran off of the roadway numerous times. As deputies followed it with lights and sirens on the vehicle continued northbound on US 45. And crossed into the southbound lane into oncoming traffic. Deputies conducted a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle. It came to a stop and then rolled back into a patrol vehicle, striking it for a second time. They then made with the driver, 52 year old Gary Lyman, of Clinton noticing that he appeared to be very disoriented. He was placed under arrest and said that he was taking Tylenol 3 and Ambien. His charges were Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment in the 1st Degree, DUI 1st Offense, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Fleeing or Evading Police in the First Degree.