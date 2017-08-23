A Shoplifter was finally captured after a chase. Yesterday At about 3:35 p.m. a Cape Girardeau police officer responded to Menard’s for a report of shoplifting. Loss prevention said that someone in the store had just stolen merchandise from Menards in Poplar Bluff and the Cape store was advised to be on the lookout for him. The shoplifter 50 year old McClanahan tried hiding in the store and was seen by an officer exiting the store. He then quickly jumped in his vehicle and drove off. As a pursuit took place he ultimately lost control of his vehicle in Chaffee, and took off on foot. He was found and arrested by Chaffee Police Department at about 10:00 p.m. last night. His charges were resisting arrest and Stealing, his bond was set at $25,000. For a picture visit our wesite KZIM KSIM.com