Graves County deputies experienced a very dangerous chase on Monday. While on their way to a reckless driving complaint, they were told a vehicle hit a guardrail and continued on while traveling on KY 58 West. Deputies made contact with that vehicle traveling northbound on US 45 South in Pryorsburg. It ran off of the roadway numerous times. As deputies followed it with lights and sirens on the vehicle continued northbound on US 45. And crossed into the southbound lane into oncoming traffic. Deputies conducted a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle. It came to a stop and then rolled back into a patrol vehicle, striking it for a second time. They then made with the driver, 52 year old Gary Lyman, of Clinton noticing that he appeared to be very disoriented. He was placed under arrest and said that he was taking Tylenol 3 and Ambien. His charges were Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment in the 1st Degree, DUI 1st Offense, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Fleeing or Evading Police in the First Degree.
A Shoplifter was finally captured after a chase. Yesterday At about 3:35 p.m. a Cape Girardeau police officer responded to Menard’s for a report of shoplifting. Loss prevention said that someone in the store had just stolen merchandise from Menards in Poplar Bluff and the Cape store was advised to be on the lookout for him. The shoplifter 50 year old McClanahan tried hiding in the store and was seen by an officer exiting the store. He then quickly jumped in his vehicle and drove off. As a pursuit took place he ultimately lost control of his vehicle in Chaffee, and took off on foot. He was found and arrested by Chaffee Police Department at about 10:00 p.m. last night. His charges were resisting arrest and Stealing, his bond was set at $25,000. For a picture visit our wesite KZIM KSIM.com