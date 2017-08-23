Kennett Robber Sentenced to Prison

A man was sentenced 308 months for the Robbery of a Kennett Convenience store. The testimony established that 36 year old Julius Jones and another individual walked in to Curt’s Grocery carrying handguns and wearing ski masks. As soon as they entered, the two men shot the store manager, Jones then threw another store employee to the floor demanding money. After the employee gave Jones two bank bags full of store’s cash, he fired a shot at the employee, and they also shot at a customer on the store parking lot as they fled. The men led officers on a high speed chase shooting at them as well which ended in the robbers crashing their vehicle Brown and Jones were captured and arrested. Jones was sentenced on one the felony count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and one felony count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. He appeared before United States District Judge Ronnie White.