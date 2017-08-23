Kennett Robber Sentenced to Prison

A man was sentenced 308 months for the Robbery of a Kennett Convenience store.  The testimony established that 36 year old Julius Jones and another individual walked in to Curt’s Grocery carrying handguns and wearing ski masks. As soon as they entered, the two men shot the store manager, Jones then threw another store employee to the floor demanding money. After the employee gave Jones two bank bags full of store’s cash, he fired a shot at the employee, and they also shot at a customer on the store parking lot as they fled. The men led officers on a high speed chase shooting at them as well which ended in the robbers crashing their vehicle Brown and Jones were captured and arrested. Jones was sentenced on one the felony count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and one felony count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. He appeared before United States District Judge Ronnie White.

Graves County deputies experienced a very dangerous chase on Monday. While on their way to a reckless driving complaint, they were told a vehicle hit a guardrail and continued on while traveling on KY 58 West. Deputies made contact with that vehicle traveling northbound on US 45 South in Pryorsburg. It ran off of the roadway numerous times. As deputies followed it with lights and sirens on the vehicle continued northbound on US 45. And crossed into the southbound lane into oncoming traffic. Deputies conducted a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle. It came to a stop and then rolled back into a patrol vehicle, striking it for a second time. They then made with the driver, 52 year old Gary Lyman, of Clinton noticing that he appeared to be very disoriented. He was placed under arrest and said that he was taking Tylenol 3 and Ambien. His charges were Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment in the 1st Degree, DUI 1st Offense, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Fleeing or Evading Police in the First Degree.