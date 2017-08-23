Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Jocsan Rosado, 22, a car thief in Florida, who pulled over to watch the solar eclipse and the police used that chance to move in and arrest him.

Rosado stole a car in Kissimmee, Florida, before the eclipse, and apparently didn’t realize the cops were trailing him.

He stopped the car, donned a welder’s mask he had just purchased and he and millions others paused to take in the celestial event.

As he was watching the eclipse, cops moved in and arrested the car thief.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Tony Futch, 25, a Florida man who managed to damage 17 of his neighbors’ cars while trying to park his SUV and driving drunk.

First he took out the gate to the parking lot at his apartment complex.

Next he clipped several parked cars in the parking lot.

He kept going and sideswiped more cars.

When he finally found a parking space, he hit two more cars while he was pulling into it.

All totaled, he crashed into 17 of his neighbors’ cars before he finally found a spot, and parked sideways in it.

When police showed up to arrest him for drunk driving, he became “combative.”

So they pepper-sprayed him and tacked on an additional charge for resisting arrest.

Futch had his license suspended for driving under the influence in 2013.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Darryl Joseph Desjarlais, 45, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, who tried to rob the same gas station three times in 27 hours and can’t believe he got arrested.

Desjarlais robbed the gas station for the first time at 1:30 p.m. on Friday when he brandished a knife and stole a sum of money.

23 hours later he returned carrying a knife, but left without money this time.

Four hours later he tried to rob a nearby drug store and failed.

15 minutes after that, he returned to the gas station, brandished a knife, and again left empty-handed.

Police were in the area, investigating the previous call, spotted Desjarlais and arrested him.

He was charged with four counts of both robbery and possession of a weapon, as well as carrying a concealed weapon.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

James Dennison, 56, who went on a rampage after he was denied a free piece of pizza.

Dennison threw rocks, breaking the glass of a pizza display case at a Lake Worth, Florida eatery, after a worker told him she couldn’t give him a free slice of pizza.

He threw another rock and hit the worker in the leg.

Another female worker told deputies she told Dennison to leave and employees escorted him outside.

However, when they reached the front door, Dennison grabbed a concrete planter and tried to throw it into the business next door.

Dennison was arrested and charged with throwing a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling, battery, and criminal mischief.

His bond of $14,000 is a tad more than a slice of pizza.