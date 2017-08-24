Hay is for Horses, Not Fires

Multiple crews were on the scene of a fire in Perry County, Yesterday (Aug 23). The area near the 5600 block of Highway 61 North was closed to traffic due the fire but is now open. Crews from multiple fire departments were on the scene at Hoff Brothers LP Gas Co. The fire was in some hay on a trailer that was in a metal building on the property. The property owner, Gary Hoff said that employees saw the smoke coming from the building later and when they pulled the trailer out, the hay was on fire.