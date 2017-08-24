James Waller Makes Another Appearance in Court

James Clay Waller was back in federal court yesterday (August 23). He appeared for a pretrial motion hearing regarding his most recent charge of interstate domestic battery. Waller is accused of traveling in interstate commerce with the intent to kill his wife Jacque Waller. During the hearing on Wednesday, he withdrew all prior motions in the case, including those to suppress evidence and a motion to dismiss the case. He also waived his right to file any other motions in connection to the case and gave up the right to an evidence hearing. His indictment alsoWaller is due back in court on Oct. 16.

