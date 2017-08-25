Cape Girardeau Loses a Valuable Community Member

Former Cape Girardeau County commissioner Joe Gambill was remembered by friends and civic leaders Thursday as a man of wit and wisdom. Reports from the Southeast Missourian say he died yesterday at his Cape Girardeau home at the age of 89.Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner said, he was an extremely brilliant individual who was dedicated to the community. In 1994, he received the Rush H. Limbaugh Service Award, which is the highest honor given by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Visitation for Gambill will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with the Rev. Francisco Gordillo officiating.