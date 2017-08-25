Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Robbery Investigation

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is needs your help finding two Robbers. On Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at approximately 11:30 pm, officers with the Sikeston DPS were dispatched to Missouri Delta ER in reference to a person that had been assaulted in his home. Upon arrival they met with the victim from the 1000 block of Willow Lane in Sikeston and learned he was a victim of a home invasion/robbery. The victim in this case reported to police that two subjects forced entry into his home and assaulted him by striking him in the head with a handgun and demanded money. Detectives are following up on leads and have collected evidence from the scene. That evidence has been processed and sent to the crime lab for analysis. Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact Sikeston DPS at 573- 471-4711. You may be eligible for a cash reward and as always all tips will remain anonymous.