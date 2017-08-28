Major Case Squad’s Homicide Investigation

The Cape Girardeau would like your help with a homicide invsestigation. On Saturday at 3:49 hours am officers received reports of shots fired near 546 S. Sprigg. They found the shooting victim was in the 700 block of S. Sprigg. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major case Squad has been activated. If you have any on this case than call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.