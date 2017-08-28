Man and Woman arrested for Burglary and Rape Association

A man and woman were arrested in connection to a burglary and rape in Hayti, on Thursday. The Hayti Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of North Pemiscot around 1:05 a.m. on Thursday to a report of an assault. Upon arrival, the suspects had left the scene but the officers talked to two victims. One victim was assaulted in the 400 block of North Pemiscot and the other was raped in 500 block of West Grant. At the time, the suspects had not been found but the victims were able to identify them as 22 year old Laqueisha Green and 31 year old Jackie. Payne. Green was charged with burglary and assault. Payne was charged with rape, two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and burglary.