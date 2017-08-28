Missouri State Highway Patrol’s New Crime Fighting Program

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sandra Karsten announces Missouri’s Blue Alert System is now operational. The, signed by Gov. Eric Greitens on July 6, becomes effective on today (August 28). A Blue Alert will work similar to an AMBER Alert and use the same technology. Using television and radio broadcasts through the Emergency Alert System, text messaging, and MoDOT message boards, each Blue Alert will give a description of the offender, their vehicle, and license plate number, as available. Greitens says that quickly and widely disseminating this information gives everyone the ability to assistance in identifying and capturing the suspect, and reducing the threat to the general public and law enforcement officers.