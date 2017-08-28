Monday, August 28th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Enrique Santana, 26, and Daniel Rodriguez, 20, whose attempt at getting their video to go viral, got themselves in jail instead.

The two men walked into a Kendall, Florida Burger King and were met by a friend who had a machete.

The ensuing argument ended in gunfire and a lengthy cat-and-mouse chase with weapons through the restaurant’s parking lot.

Police arrived and two of the men were taken into custody.

According to police and witness accounts, Santana and Rodriguez did all this “in an attempt to garner likes or views on social media sites.”

They began causing a scene and harassing employees and customers.

Santana was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery while Rodriguez was arrested and charged with attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

The third man has yet to be charged.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Jordan Wills, 22, who was told by a judge to stop swearing in his court and replied “Who are you to tell me what to do?” and ended up getting two weeks in jail for contempt of court.

Willis called the judge a “prick”‘ when he appeared in Judge Simon James’ courtroom in England.

When Judge James asked Willis not to use obscene language, Wills brazenly replied: “Who are you to tell me what to do?”

Judge James found Willis in contempt and as Willis was being removed from the court, he tried to burst back into the room to shout “I love you” to his girlfriend.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Kevin M. Cholousky, 39, who led Arkansas police on a high speed chase with a casket strapped to the roof.

Officers noticed the unusual sight of a Hummer with a casket strapped to the top and pulled the vehicle over to see if the driver needed some assistance.

That’s when Cholousky hit the gas and fled.

The chase ended when officers deployed road spikes to disable the Hummer.

Cholousky faces charges of driving with fictitious tags, reckless driving and fleeing.

Thankfully the casket was empty.