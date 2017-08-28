New Bait Regulations to Fight Asian Carp from Spreading

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced a new regulation for anglers collecting bait from the Black and St. Francis rivers. This proactive measure is to prevent accidental bait bucket introduction of Asian carp into Clearwater and Wappapello lakes. Fisheries Regional Supervisor Christopher Kennedy tells KZIM KSIM that this invasive species is dangerous to Missouri’s native game fish.

Under the new regulation, bait may only be collected using pole and line on the Black River in Wayne County from Clearwater Dam downstream to the Highway 34 Bridge and on the St. Francis River in Wayne County downstream from the Lake Wappapello Dam to the County Road 517 Bridge. This measure is to prevent accidental bait bucket introduction of Asian carp into Clearwater and Wappapello lakes.