Register NOW!

Mark your calendar for the St. Jude Disc Golf Klassic on October 7th at Cape County Park North!

The tournament is two rounds, including contests and raffles throughout the day. $60 a team gets you into the two person scramble, your lunch included. Choose the Open Division or the Recreational Division. Cash prizes with be awarded in the Open Division!

Registration opens is open until October 2nd! Sign up here!

Join us at the St. Jude Disc Golf Klassic – brought to you by:

o Arrangements by Joyce

o Campus Auto & Tire

o Canedy Sign & Graphic

o Knaupp Floral

o Main Street Flooring

o Ray’s of Kelso