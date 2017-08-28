Serial Vehicle Thief

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office needs your help catching a thief. Over the past couple days, they have received numerous reports of items being stolen from unlocked vehicles. They say that it is too easy for thieves to break your Windows out, and simply locking your door is not sufficient. The only way to avoid valuables from being stolen from your vehicle is to not leave valuable items in your vehicle. If you have any information on the recent vehicle thefts call the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.