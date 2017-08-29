Yesterday, The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), announced the approval of SkyWest Airlines as Cape Girardeau’s essential air service provider. It will fly 50-seat regional jets for 12 weekly roundtrips to Chicago O’Hare International Airport, with two daily trips on weekdays and one daily on weekends. The approved proposal includes one daily nonstop flight to Chicago, and one daily one-stop flight through Quincy. A flight from Cape Girardeau (CGI) to Chicago (ORD) will take about an hour. All flights will have two flight crew, one flight attendant, and a restroom. The airline will operate out of Cape Girardeau as United Express. Service is estimated to start December. Until then, Cape Air will continue to provide service between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis.