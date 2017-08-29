Cape Girardeau Shooting Victim Identified

A recent shooting Victim has been identified. On Saturday (August 26), at 3:49 a.m., the Cape Girardeau Police Department received a report of a shots fired at 546 S. Sprigg. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in the 700-block of S. Sprigg. He was immediately transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has been identified 22 year old Jimmy Walker of Cape Girardeau the Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and continues to investigate. If you have any information on this case than you are strongly encouraged to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.