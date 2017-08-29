A Carbondale man faces Attempted Murder charges after a stabbing in the early morning. The Incident occurred just before 4:30 am on Sunday (Aug 27) in the 400 block of E Sycamore St. Upon arrival officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Yesterday, investigators said the victim was still in the hospital with “serious, life-threatening injuries.” They also said the victim and the attacker 36 year old Nathan Bowles, were aquaintances and got into a fight. Bowles was arrested and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.