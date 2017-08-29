Hurricane Harvey Donations

Southeast Texas has experienced severe damages from Hurricane Harvey. Large amounts of rainfall have resulted in severe flooding and evacuations. Emergency teams have been working around the clock to serve the affected communities during this difficult and dangerous time.

Help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. For more information and how to donate click HERE.

“More than 2.3 million people live in Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city. Tens of thousands of homes in and around Houston are semi-submerged and thousands of people have sought emergency shelter from the wind and rain. Officials estimate that 30,000 residents are likely to need shelter.”

– The Guardian