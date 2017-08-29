Officers Request Help Finding a Potential Suspect

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad would like your help with finding Randall Lewis. He is known to frequent the Cape Girardeau and Charleston area. The Squad believes that Lewis has information in regards to the Saturday (August 26th) homicide of Jimmy Walker at 546 South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. There have been numerous unsuccessful attempts to find Lewis through his friends and family. If you have any information on his whereabouts then you are strongly encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department.