Southeast Red Cross Assists with Hurricane Harvey

Southeast Missouri’s Red Cross is working to help Hurricane Harvey victims by deploying both supplies and volunteers. A second group of Southeast Missouri volunteers was sent down to Houston yesterday, (Aug 28). A Disaster Program Manager with the Red Cross Nic Nunn-Faron said the organization just got their second vehicle this year, and while it was used in the Perryville Tornado, and Spring Flood, this is the first time it will be used outside of the state. About 7 of the volunteers that were deployed are prepared to stay for a while to give shelter, and medical assistance. If you want to help Harvey efforts – financial donations to The Red Cross will help both short and long term recovery.