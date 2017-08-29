Tuesday, August 29th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

An unidentified Oregon man, who was busted for illegally dumping trash while wearing a t-shirt with the recycling symbol on it and the slogan, “Going green.”

Deputies noticed that man, and his accomplice, dumping loads of garbage along a rural road outside the town of Colton, OR.

When arrested, the pair admitted to dumping the garbage and both were cited for illegal dumping.

Deputies said the men then cleaned up the mess “without complaint” before leaving.

Police are hoping they understood the irony of the incident.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

German, 22 and Irene Michel-Arreola, 19, who were arrested when police pulled over their vehicle, because a 13-year-old was driving.

When a deputy with the Western Colorado Drug Task Force stopped the vehicle, he found a teen behind the wheel and 25 pounds of methamphetamine inside.

Investigators say the three consented to a search of the vehicle and that’s when they found 23 packages containing meth.

All three suspects are facing felony drug charges, including manufacturing, possession and distribution.

The 13-year-old driver is also facing additional charges for driving without a license and failing to drive in a designated lane.

No explanation was given as to why the 13-year-old was driving.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Andrei Pavel, 25, who was arrested for assault for punching his girlfriend, after she turned down his marriage proposal.

Pavel brought flowers and an engagement ring to his girlfriend’s workplace.

However, when he proposed to her, she replied “no.”

He then lost his temper and struck her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Police said, the relationship between Pavel and his girlfriend hit a rough patch and he apparently tried to get it back on track by purchasing a ring and asking her to marry him.

She refused and instead of being mature, and accepting the relationship was over, he lashed out and hit her.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Jeffrey Gromatski, 42, who struck his mother because she told him not to eat salsa in his bedroom.

Police arrested Gromatski for shoving his 64-year-old mother, whom he lives with, several times and breaking a TV.

Why? Because she told him he wasn’t allowed to eat salsa in his bedroom.

His mother said she was struck several times in the shoulder and forced out of his bedroom.

He then pushed her into a wall several times and grabbed a TV and threw it down and broke it.

He also damaged a couch in the living room.

Gromatski, who has previously been arrested on domestic battery, was jailed and has yet to come up with the $4,000 to be set free.