Carbondale Offers Citizen Police Academy

To help develop positive relationships between police and citizens, the Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for their free Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy classes. The academy will be divided into two components, the first being Basic. This Academy will focus on an overview of police department divisions, low level patrol tactics and traffic stops, introduction to investigations and crime scenes. The Advanced Academy covers higher level patrol tactics and traffic stops, Bomb Squad presentation, drug investigations and firearms familiarization anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply for the CPA classes. However, every applicant will need to undergo a background check. Applications can be found on the Department’s Homepage.

Classes for the Basic Citizens Police Academy will be held on the following dates:

1 – Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2 – Thursday, Sept. 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

3 – Thursday, Oct. 12, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

4 – Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5 – Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Classes for the Advanced Citizen’s Police Academy will be held in the spring of 2018.