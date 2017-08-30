Law Enforcement to Law Maker

Retired Cape Girardeau police officer Barry Hovis announced his candidacy yesterday for the 146th Missouri House District seat. When it comes to political philosophy, Hovis said he favors having “more power or control” in the hands of local government than at the state or national level. As a longtime member of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, said he considers himself “more of a conservative than a Republican.” As a past member of the Cape Girardeau County emergency 911 system board of directors, he believes Missouri needs to levy a tax on all phones, including cellphones, to help pay for the emergency service statewide. During his career with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Hovis served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, community affairs and training officer and as lieutenant of support operations division, and says his “life experiences, hard work and desire to serve” have prepared him for the legislative role.