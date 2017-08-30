Local Businesses Assist Hurricane Harvey Victims
Local Businesses are doing their part to help Hurricane Harvey victims. Ken’s ACE Hardware in Jackson, is giving shoppers the option to round their transaction up to the nearest dollar with the proceeds going to the American Red Cross. As of 4 p.m. yesterday evening (August 29) they had raised $45 in just one day. Cape Auto Sales is planning on driving to Houston to sell trucks White trucks that say “Texas Aid” on the side will be placed around popular locations in Cape Girardeau for people to drop off donations for Hurricane Harvey victims .
Missouri
Jackson
- Ken’s Ace Hardware (accepting donations for the Red Cross)
Sikeston
- Cheers Bar & Grill (accepting donations through Sept. 4)
Illinois
Murphysboro
- I Am Java is accepting monetary donations through the month of September.
Pinckneyville
- Pinckneyville FFA members are collecting items to send for relief efforts. CLICK HERE for the drop off locations around town.
Items that have been requested include:
- Male and female undergarments
- Bottled water, Gatorade, Powerade
- Toiletries (soaps, shampoos, female hygiene products, etc.)
- Small toys (without batteries)
- Baby Items (diapers, wipes, formula)
- Easy snacks (beef jerky, granola bars without chocolate, etc.)
- Large heavy duty trash bags
- Pet food
- Work gloves
- Cleaning supplies
- De-humidifiers
- Air circulators
- Extension cords
- Ground fault protectors
- Pop-up canopies
- Shovels
- Wheelbarrows
- Crowbars
- Hammers
- Utility knives
- Various tools
- Chainsaws
- Rope
- Safety glasses
- 5-gallon buckets
- Liquid laundry detergent
- Dish soap
- First-aid kits
- Bottled water
FEMA asks that you do not donate unsolicited goods like clothing, miscellaneous household items, medicine, or perishable food items at this time.