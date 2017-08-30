Local Businesses Assist Hurricane Harvey Victims

Local Businesses are doing their part to help Hurricane Harvey victims. Ken’s ACE Hardware in Jackson, is giving shoppers the option to round their transaction up to the nearest dollar with the proceeds going to the American Red Cross. As of 4 p.m. yesterday evening (August 29) they had raised $45 in just one day. Cape Auto Sales is planning on driving to Houston to sell trucks White trucks that say “Texas Aid” on the side will be placed around popular locations in Cape Girardeau for people to drop off donations for Hurricane Harvey victims .

Missouri

Jackson

Ken’s Ace Hardware (accepting donations for the Red Cross)

Sikeston

Cheers Bar & Grill (accepting donations through Sept. 4)

Illinois

Murphysboro

I Am Java is accepting monetary donations through the month of September.

Pinckneyville

Pinckneyville FFA members are collecting items to send for relief efforts. CLICK HERE for the drop off locations around town.

Items that have been requested include:

Male and female undergarments

Bottled water, Gatorade, Powerade

Toiletries (soaps, shampoos, female hygiene products, etc.)

Small toys (without batteries)

Baby Items (diapers, wipes, formula)

Easy snacks (beef jerky, granola bars without chocolate, etc.)

Large heavy duty trash bags

Pet food

Work gloves

Cleaning supplies

De-humidifiers

Air circulators

Extension cords

Ground fault protectors

Pop-up canopies

Shovels

Wheelbarrows

Crowbars

Hammers

Utility knives

Various tools

Chainsaws

Rope

Safety glasses

5-gallon buckets

Liquid laundry detergent

Dish soap

First-aid kits

Bottled water

FEMA asks that you do not donate unsolicited goods like clothing, miscellaneous household items, medicine, or perishable food items at this time.