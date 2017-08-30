Major Case Squad Disbands from Homicide Case

With regard to the Saturday (Aug 27) shooting death of Jimmy Walker, the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has disbanded per the 72 hour standard activation period. At this time, the Cape Girardeau Police Department continues to conduct the follow-up investigation. The squad would like to thank the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jackson Police Department for the help with the investigation. If you have any information pertaining to this case then you are strongly encouraged to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department.