Motor vehicle crash turns into Involuntary Manslaughter arrest

On Saturday, (August 26) at 1:45 P.M., Officers with Sikeston DPS responded to 1300 William St. in reference to a bicyclist, 56 year old Donnell Johnson of Sikeston who was struck and killed by a motor vehicle. The Driver was 27 year old Alonda Harris of Sikeston. She was heading eastbound on William St., approaching Malcolm St. she said that she saw Johnson on a bicycle traveling westbound on William St. in her lane and that she swerved into the westbound lane because she did not think the cyclist was going to move. When she swerved, Johnson swerved into her lane and she struck him head on. When Detectives interviewed Harris they learned that she had been smoking synthetic marijuana prior to the crash. Her Charges were Involuntary Manslaughter and her bond was $10,000 cash or surety.