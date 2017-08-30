PERRYVILLE POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A 20-YEAR-OLD BURGLARY AND CAR THEFT SUSPECT…

That suspect will be held in the Perry County Jail until he is arraigned. Joshua Hutchinson was arrested last weekend. Police had received 4 reports of items stolen from unlocked vehicles, including a 22 caliber rifle which was taken out of an open garage. Two reports of stolen vehicles were received at the same time. As officers were going to meet the person reporting one of the stolen vehicles, they spotted it in a parking lot. The second vehicle was found about a block away. Hutchinson is charged with 4 felonies – burglary, stealing and 2 counts of tampering with a motor vehicle. I’m Dale Forbis, for our nation, your station, KZIM-KSIM.