Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Margery Ann Dayrider, 33, from Great Falls, MT, who called 911 to complain that the meth she’d just done was bad and she wanted to file a complaint.

When police arrived, Dayrider told the officer she does meth, “three times a day, every day, and never had this reaction before.”

She then gave the officer some of the meth, she had tucked in her bra, so they could test it for themselves.

Police arrested her for felony narcotics possession.

The affidavit also notes that Dayrider had separate “warrants for her arrest.”

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Joy Cagle, 27, who set fire to clothes in the women’s department at Tennessee Walmart, then blamed it on her ADHD.

An employee noticed smoke coming from the clothing section and went to investigate.

That’s when she reportedly discovered Cagle setting an article of clothing on fire.

Workers evacuated the building and detained Cagle.

When questioned, Cagle denied setting the clothes on fire then blamed her ADHD.

She said she needed a lighter and a fidget spinner to stay busy.

She then reportedly changed her story and said another man in the clothing section had set the clothes on fire.

The lighter and several illegal drugs were found in her possession.

Cagle is facing aggravated arson charges.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Joshua Witt, 26, who was arrested for filing a false report that a black guy stabbed him because his haircut made it look like he was a neo-Nazi.

Witt had posted on Facebook, “Soooooooo apparently I look like a neo-Nazi and got stabbed for it.”

Witt’s bloody Facebook post quickly went viral.

However, it turns out he made the whole thing up and actually stabbed himself.

Police checked surveillance footage and couldn’t find anybody running from the scene like Witt had claimed.

However, the video did catch Witt buying a knife at a nearby store minutes before he was allegedly “attacked.”

Witt was booked and released for filing a false police report.

He faces up to a $2,650 fine and up to a year in jail.