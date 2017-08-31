Delayed Sentencing on Kidnapping and Murder Charges

There has been another postponement of the sentencing of a southern Illinois doctor convicted of attempting to kidnap the Saline County prosecutor. Brian Burns of Harrisburg was to be sentenced Tuesday for his attempt to kidnap former State’s Attorney Mike Henshaw, who was prosecuting him for on murder charges in the March 2016 death of Carla Burns. Burns was found guilty in May on attempted aggravated kidnapping charges for allegedly asking a cellmate to help orchestrate the kidnapping of Henshaw. Burns was to be sentenced July 25, however it was postponed because Burns no longer had a lawyer. Burns said Tuesday he wasn’t prepared to proceed because he still didn’t have legal representation. Judge Walden Morris set a Sept. 5 status hearing for both Burns’ sentencing hearing as well as his murder trial. A January trial date has been set for Burns in the death of his estranged wife.