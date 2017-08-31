Local Firefighters get deployed to Texas

A tactical squad of 10 fire fighters are being sent to Texas from Cape Girardeau and Jackson to help with hurricane relief. Eight of the fire fighters are from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and two are from Jackson. Battalion Chief Brad Dillow, said yesterday at about 4:30 am the crew was told to be prepared to be deployed for eight days. The crew is a swift water rescue team and they are taking three boats and will arrive in College Station, Tx Thursday morning where they will receive their assignment. Dillow said they could be relieving rescuers in Houston or be sent to a different area entirely. He also said that their deployment will not affect Cape Girardeau and that there will be enough manpower and equipment to handle local emergencies.