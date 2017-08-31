Thursday, August 31st, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Lim Pin Jing, 36, who drove his car through safety barriers and plunged into the sea in Singapore, because a mermaid told him to do it.

The motorist has been accused of endangering the personal safety of others after he drove his car into the sea, in Sentosa Cove in Singapore.

He was rescued when a yacht captain nearby jumped in the water to pull him out from his car.

An eyewitness noted that Lim spoke repeatedly of dying and said “a mermaid” told him to plunge into the sea.”

Lim has since been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health until his court date.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Wesley J. Kelley, a Florida man who was arrested after he tried to steal a license plate from an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle … while three detectives sat inside.

The detectives were doing surveillance in an unmarked car, when Kelley pulled up behind them.

He put on a pair of gloves, then attempted to open the door to the patrol car and detach the license plate.

When the detectives confronted him, he returned to his stolen car and tried to flee.

He crashed through a chain link fence and then fled again this time hiding out in a dumpster.

He was apprehended after he failed to break into a local daycare center.

He was arrested on a variety of charges.

As an added bonus, officers learned he had a outstanding warrant.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

John Kitchen, 29, and Dwight Dasher, 29, who robbed a Florida nightclub, but managed to drop all the money on their way out.

Police said two men wearing hoodies entered the business with a gun.

One man went to the cash register while one was the lookout.

However, the suspect carrying the drawer full of money dropped it and spilled money all over the floor.

The suspects grabbed what they could and fled before being caught by police.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into a Jacksonville, Florida area jail.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Jacob Steiner, who was arrested for riding a shopping cart while naked inside a Florida Walmart.

West Palm Beach Police received numerous calls from the Walmart of an intoxicated naked man running around the parking lot.

However, when they arrived the man decided to take a shopping cart for a spin inside the store.

According to police Steiner is “a very well known illegal narcotics user” whose alleged behavior is “unfortunately a very common practice for him.”

He was arrested for indecent exposure, disorderly intoxication and trespassing after being warned to leave.