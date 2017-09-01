Bone Marrow Transplant Alternative

On Wednesday afternoon the Food and Drug Administration approved the CAR-T therapy, which treats childhood leukemia. This is a huge relief for a Heartland mother Misty Willems whose son has been cancer free for close to three years. She says that it makes her feel to know that there is another alternative to bone marrow transplants. CAR-T therapy treatment is taking blood cells from the patient and turbocharging their T-Cells, cells that often get taken over by cancer. Dr. Shenoy at St. Louis Children’s Hospital said it’s the second line of defense if Chemotherapy when radiation doesn’t work.