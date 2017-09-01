Cape Girardeau Library’s Tech Grant

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that Cape Girardeau Public Library received a Technology Mini-Grant of $5,684, which will be used to replace a server. The library will use the grant to replace a server that is near end of life. The server will provide faster, more reliable service to patrons. Technology Mini-Grants give funding for eligible libraries to replace older equipment or buy new equipment to improve library services. This equipment includes technology- and automation-related equipment, hardware and software, which are used to improve the library’s network infrastructure. The Missouri State Library has approved 19 grant applications in the 2018 fiscal year, totaling $148,978 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri. The grants are funded by the Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.